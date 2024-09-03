On Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor opened up about how Rishi Kapoor was as a boyfriend and how his relationship with his family changed after cancer diagnosis

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman had graced one of the episodes of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 earlier this year. The two actresses who have worked together in multiple films in the '70s and '80s recalled their prime years and the films made back in the day. Neetu Kapoor had opened up about her equation with her husband Rishi Kapoor and quitting films completely after her marriage at the age of 21.

On the show, Karan Johar asked Neetu Kapoor about the last months she spent with her husband Rishi Kapoor in New York where he was being treated for cancer. Neetu said, “So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life.”

Neetu also recalled how Rishi's behavior towards her and their kids- Ranbir and Riddhima- changed when he was in America for treatment. She said he expressed and showed love on them that he would never do earlier. "Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them."

She added, “But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time.”

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she had done about 70-80 films before she got married to Rishi Kapoor and left acting. While talking about the parties in the70s and 80s, Neetu Kapoor shared on Koffee With Karan 8, "But I had this Rishi Kapoor as my boyfriend. So I never partied-partied because he was always like 'Dont do this, Don't do that. Come home'. I've never seen the wild side of partying in those days. I had a very strict mother and a very strict boyfriend."