Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 73rd birth anniversary with a heartwrming post

Updated on: 04 September,2025 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Marking Rishi Kapoor's 73rd birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional post remembering the late actor. She shared a clip from his show Khullam Khulla and penned a sweet note

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s 73rd birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor honoured her late husband by posting a sweet post in the most heartfelt way. The actress, who frequently shares cherished memories of the legendary actor, uploaded a sweet video tribute on the special day. 

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor



Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a video footage from his talk show 'Khullam Khulla - Live with Rishi Kapoor'. The video included guests such as his brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and veteran actor Jeetendra. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "You will always remain in our hearts... happy birthday."


The clip shared by Neetu Kapoor was from Rishi Kapoor’s popular stage show Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor, which was based on his autobiography of the same name. In the clip, the actor is seen performing a stage enactment of excerpts from his book and winning the audience over with his storytelling and charm. The show also included anecdotes from his personal life as well as his professional journey, making it memorable for fans even today.

Furthermore, several celebrities appeared as audience members on the show, as seen in the clip. The celebrity guests were seen showering praise on Rishi Kapoor’s performance later. His brother Randhir Kapoor, too, joined him for the event as he said, “The show that he did today was simply superb. It was funny, it was witty."

Meanwhile, his son Ranbir Kapoor, who also appeared in the clip holding the autobiography, said, “You know, a man who’s been in the industry for 40 years now and all the anecdotes and all his experiences and to share it with such a large audience, I think it’s a wonderful idea."

Rishi Kapoor's death

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and had gone to New York City for treatment. After successfully completing his treatment for a year, he returned to India. However, due to breathing issues, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020. He breathed his last on 30 April 2020 from the recurrence of leukaemia.

