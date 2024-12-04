Singer Neha Bhasin took to Instagram and wrote, “Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna-be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs"

Singer Neha Bhasin, who started her journey as a contestant on reality television almost two decades ago, emerged as one of the winners of the show ‘Coke [V] Popstars’ in 2002. She became a member of the all-girls band Viva which eventually disintegrated and Neha rose to fame as she pursued a solo career. The “Dhunki” hitmaker has now lashed out at male rappers and singers who call women ‘weird stuff’ in their songs.

‘Is there a limit to the hypocrisy of sexism?’

Neha Bhasin took to Instagram and wrote, “Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna-be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs and all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. Is there a limit to the hypocrisy of sexism in India? Ladka kare to Bhai, dude. Lakdi kare toh character dheela. (If a guy does it, he's called 'bro' or 'cool.' If a girl does it, her character is questioned.)”

In the caption, she added, “I don't have a cage I want to open. I am not doodh malai (milk cream) and I am certainly not a banta ki bottle (glass soda bottles with a marble stopper). Grow the F up already.”

Neha Bhasin released her first rap song

Neha Bhasin released her first-ever rap song "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai" on the occasion of her birthday last month. It is produced by Sameer Uddin and written by Avinash Chauhan. The foot-tapping track delves into the excessive attention media and social media place on Neha’s body, appearance, and lifestyle choices, drawing a contrast with her talent and music. It sparks a dialogue about shifting the focus to what truly matters—her artistry.

Folk singers from Rajasthan's Kalbeliya community have collaborated on the track, infusing their bold vocals in the Marwari language.

The song celebrates the modern woman, showcasing that she can be bold, beautiful, and immensely talented all at once. It stands as an anthem for every individual, woman or man, who knows their worth and isn’t afraid to express it unapologetically.

Neha Bhasin is best known for tracks including “Din Shagna,” “Heeriye”, “Laung Gawacha”, “Chitta Kukkad”, and “Jag Ghoomeya”.