Breaking News
PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists
Infant being sold rescued by cops in Thane, four including child's mother held
Amid bag checking row, Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border
EOW books developer over Rs 55-crore fraud in redevelopment project in Mumbai
Fishmonger killed, body dismembered and disposed, minor girl's brother held
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neha Dhupia says Bollywood colleagues did not support marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene

Neha Dhupia says Bollywood colleagues did not support marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Neha Dhupia, who is organising a marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene, rues that Bollywood colleagues didn’t support the initiative despite her requests

Neha Dhupia says Bollywood colleagues did not support marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Neha Dhupia says Bollywood colleagues did not support marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene
x
00:00

It was an encounter during one of her morning runs that led Neha Dhupia to organise a marathon to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. The actor recounts, “I saw a senior coach scolding a boy, saying, ‘Why are you running like a girl?’ I found that offensive and questioned the coach, asking him, ‘Sir, what do you mean by that? Girls are outrunning everyone.’ It bothered me that even today, we talk like this. Anita Lobo, who is also a runner, saw this and asked me if I’d be interested in initiating a marathon.”


Set to take place on December 8 at MMRDA Grounds, GoFloRun aims to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and women’s health. “In cities, we’re talking about tampons, menstrual cups, etc. But in rural places, girls have to drop out of school after the onset of their periods. That’s the disparity we are staring at,” she exclaims.


Besides putting her might behind the cause, Dhupia requested her colleagues in Bollywood to lend their support. But she was left disappointed. “I reached out to many people and told them to do a photo-op. But all of them turned down, saying they were busy. Otherwise people are free. But when it comes to helping, no one does it,” she rues, adding, “I get when artistes choose to be silent over certain matters on which their opinion can cause hurt. But for these causes, it’s good to use our voice.”


Dhupia, who is currently shooting Roadies 20, says that even at work, she ensures that her surroundings are gender-sensitised. She notes, “Our sets have become much better when it comes to access to hygiene for women. I’m doing a show where we’re on the road, and we all are sensitive about the hygiene and comfort of all the women working with us.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neha dhupia bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News marathon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK