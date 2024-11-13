Neha Dhupia, who is organising a marathon to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene, rues that Bollywood colleagues didn’t support the initiative despite her requests

It was an encounter during one of her morning runs that led Neha Dhupia to organise a marathon to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. The actor recounts, “I saw a senior coach scolding a boy, saying, ‘Why are you running like a girl?’ I found that offensive and questioned the coach, asking him, ‘Sir, what do you mean by that? Girls are outrunning everyone.’ It bothered me that even today, we talk like this. Anita Lobo, who is also a runner, saw this and asked me if I’d be interested in initiating a marathon.”

Set to take place on December 8 at MMRDA Grounds, GoFloRun aims to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and women’s health. “In cities, we’re talking about tampons, menstrual cups, etc. But in rural places, girls have to drop out of school after the onset of their periods. That’s the disparity we are staring at,” she exclaims.

Besides putting her might behind the cause, Dhupia requested her colleagues in Bollywood to lend their support. But she was left disappointed. “I reached out to many people and told them to do a photo-op. But all of them turned down, saying they were busy. Otherwise people are free. But when it comes to helping, no one does it,” she rues, adding, “I get when artistes choose to be silent over certain matters on which their opinion can cause hurt. But for these causes, it’s good to use our voice.”

Dhupia, who is currently shooting Roadies 20, says that even at work, she ensures that her surroundings are gender-sensitised. She notes, “Our sets have become much better when it comes to access to hygiene for women. I’m doing a show where we’re on the road, and we all are sensitive about the hygiene and comfort of all the women working with us.”