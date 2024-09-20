After delivering some of the most successful shows over the past couple of years, MTV is raising the bar and stirring up the fandom by bringing back the OG Roadie, Rannvijay Singha, to host the new season

Rannvijay Singha to host Roadies' new season

With high demand and multiple requests from fans, Rannvijay Singha is back as the host for the new season of 'Roadies'. After a gap of two years, Rannvijay will once again take on the host's chair for the 20th season of India's longest-running youth reality show—'MTV Roadies Double Cross'. Over the last two decades, 'Roadies' has evolved beyond just a reality show—it has become a cultural phenomenon. Over the years, 'MTV Roadies' has launched many talented youngsters into stardom. It has fueled dreams, sparked rebellions, and ignited the fire of adventure in millions of young hearts across India. Since day one, 'Roadies' has stood as a symbol of courage, ambition, and relentless grit, transforming the idea of becoming a Roadie into a shared dream.

The theme of Roadies season 20

But this milestone 20th season is about to take the intensity to a whole new level. The anticipation soared when MTV went live with the reveal of the new logo for 'MTV Roadies Double Cross'. Featuring the ominous double-cross symbol, it sent a clear message: Trust no one. This season is all about betrayal—'Dhoke pe Dhoka' at every turn. The logo itself serves as a warning—on 'MTV Roadies Double Cross', nothing is as it seems. Trust will be challenged, alliances will be tested, and everything will be fair in this all-out war.

After delivering some of the most successful shows over the past couple of years, MTV is raising the bar and stirring up the fandom by bringing back the OG Roadie, Rannvijay Singha, to host the new season. From winning the very first season to helming many seasons of the show, Rannvijay’s journey is intertwined with 'Roadies' itself. He’s not just a host; he’s also been a mentor, a guide, and an icon to many aspiring, talented youngsters. He has always vibed with the young audience of 'MTV Roadies' and, judging by the adulation visible on social media, fans are ecstatic to see him return!

Rannvijay Singha on returning to roading

As 'MTV Roadies' enters its second decade, it’s not just celebrating a legacy—it’s carrying forward a revolution. The youth of this country have grown up dreaming of becoming a Roadie, and Rannvijay’s return marks the continuation of that dream. Elated about the new season, Rannvijay says, "'Roadies' isn't just a show—it's an emotion for me. It’s my comfort zone, I’m home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for—courage, ambition, and resilience. I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with 'Roadies Double Cross', I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey."

About Roadies auditions

'MTV Roadies Double Cross' auditions will be held in Delhi on 13th October, Chandigarh on 15th October, Hyderabad on 18th October, and Pune on 20th October.