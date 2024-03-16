Today, on Rannvijay Singha’s birthday, let's take a look back at his journey from a Roadies contestant to a leading figure in ‘Mismatched’

Rannvijay Singha Birthday 2024: Looking back at the actor's journey from Roadies to Mismatched

Rannvijay Singha is one of the most loved television personalities in the entertainment industry. The actor began his journey with a reality show and later transitioned into acting. Today, on Rannvijay Singha’s birthday, let's take a look back at his journey from a Roadies contestant to a leading figure in ‘Mismatched’.

Singha's journey started with MTV Roadies, where he participated in the first season of the reality show and emerged as the winner. After clinching the title in 2003, he became a gang leader and remained an integral part of the show from 2004 until 2021. Additionally, Rannvijay hosted Splitsvilla for several years. Following 2021, Rannvijay departed from Roadies.



Rannvijay has become synonymous with MTV for many viewers. Many people tuned in to the channel's shows because of him. The actor's decision to leave the channel came as a shock to many of his fans. While addressing his decision of leaving MTV shows, the actor in an interview with Telly Chakkar shared, 'See, for the last many years, I have been connected with the youth and with the OTT platform. There has been a shift in content over the years as well. Now, the youth doesn't go into any channel. If they want to watch something, it is on the tip of their finger. So, I wanted to be available to them like that. I used to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone while hosting. So, I'm following my advice. I was associated with MTV for quite a long time. Now, it's time for a change.'



Along with hosting a reality show, Rannvijay was trying his hands in films. The actor ventured into Bollywood with 'Toss: A Flip of Destiny' in 2009. Following this, he featured in 'London Dreams' alongside Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. His next appearance was in 'Action Replayy' in 2011. Transitioning to Punjabi cinema, he made his debut in 2011 with Jimmy Shergill's 'Dharti'. Additionally, he explored the horror genre with the film '3 AM'.



Despite his films not garnering significant recognition, it is his recent OTT venture that allowed Rannvijay to showcase his acting skills. Portraying the character of Professor Siddharth Sinha in ‘Mismatched’, the actor successfully broke away from his image as a Roadies judge/host and established himself as an actor.

