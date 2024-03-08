Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Before 2024 ends 1919 will begin
Before 2024 ends, 1919 will begin

Updated on: 09 March,2024 05:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Mismatched actor Taaruk leads Madhvani’s Waking of a Nation; period drama about the 1919 Hunter Commission to stream by year-end

Taaruk Raina and Ram Madhvani

In November, mid-day reported that Aarya creator Ram Madhvani had begun shooting his next, Waking of a Nation, in Mumbai (A century later, Hunter Commission begins again, Nov 27). The maker was guarded about most details regarding the series, which is centred on the Hunter Commission that was established in October 1919 to investigate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Now, it has come to light that actor Taaruk Raina of Mismatched fame leads the historical drama. A source reveals, “It’s Taaruk’s big-ticket show. While Mismatched was a young adult rom-com, Waking of a Nation is mounted on a big canvas and demands a wide-ranging performance from the actor, which has been both exciting as well as challenging for him.”


Madhvani is currently neck-deep in the show’s post-production. The ambitious project has been acquired by Sony LIV and will be streamed later in the year. The source adds, “Waking of a Nation, which showcases the most brutal chapter of India’s freedom struggle, fits perfectly with the OTT platform’s pursuit of homegrown stories.”



