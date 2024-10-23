Neha and Angad along with the entire Bedi family, hosted an event to commemorate the late cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and his enduring legacy

Neha Dhupia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Neha Dhupia shares passion for running, promotes community building x 00:00

Actress Neha Dhupia, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Bad Newz’, loves to move around and run in order to stay. The actress recently showcased her love for running.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently shared a post on her Instagram, highlighting her penchant for running. She wrote in the caption, “The one thing I have always loved to do is run … whether I am happy or sad or free or busy. I would always crave a run and this never meant that I was good or fast or athletic, it only meant I would listen to my mind and my body and decide my strength and pace on that day and set myself free”.

She further mentioned that the more she stepped out , the more runners she meet and realised it’s a great community with so much physical and mental strength and discipline… and also one that has the ability to grow.

“So as a baby step towards making women and little girls a little more healthier … me and my running partner @anita_lobo13 have started @goflorun … a wonderful race that invites women n girls across the city and nation , 12 years and above … come run/ walk n step out with us on the 8 th of December 2024 , in #Mumbai for a healthier today and tomorrow and also for raising awareness about a less talked about and heavily impactful subject of menstrual health”, she added.

Earlier, Neha and her husband Angad Bedi had announced the revival of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT) which was founded by the indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi.

Neha and Angad along with the entire Bedi family, hosted an event to commemorate the late cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and his enduring legacy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever