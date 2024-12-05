Breaking News
Neha Sharma denies dating rumours with Anshul Garg: ‘He is like a brother’

Updated on: 05 December,2024 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anshul Garg is known for leading the independent music label Desi Music Factory which has churned out tracks with well-known artists such as Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and others

Neha Sharma, Anshul Garg Pic/Instagram

Bollywood beauty Neha Sharma, who was spotted with music producer and CEO of Desi Music Factory, Anshul Garg, set tongues wagging about the two being more than just friends. Now, a source close to Neha has informed Mid-day that the two are just good friends who have collaborated on multiple projects. 


Neha Sharma not dating Anshul Garg 


A source close to Neha Sharma denied the rumors, stating, “Neha and Anshul are just good friends and colleagues. Neha has worked with Anshul on multiple projects and he is like a brother to her. There's nothing more to it than that.” Anshul Garg is known for leading the independent music label Desi Music Factory which has churned out tracks with well-known artists such as Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and others.


Neha Sharma’s Bollywood journey so far 

On the work front, Neha made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha's Hindi film debut came in 2010 with 'Crook'. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan, and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story', ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, 'Mubarakan', 'Aafat-E-Ishq', and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’. She did a cameo role in the movie 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Her latest web series was the crime thriller '36 Days' directed by Vishal Furia. The story unveils dark secrets, betrayals, and forbidden truths lying beneath the surface.

Neha will next be seen in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from acting, she also launched her clothing brand called Neha Sharma Label, which sells exquisite clothes. She also opened a restaurant in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj known as Call Me Ten, which is a Japanese restaurant.

