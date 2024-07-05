Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Emraan Hashmi opens up on his evolving character as Showtime returns with all episodes

Emraan Hashmi opens up on his evolving character as 'Showtime' returns with all episodes

Updated on: 05 July,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Emraan Hashmi plays Raghu Khanna in the streaming series ‘Showtime’

Emraan Hashmi opens up on his evolving character as 'Showtime' returns with all episodes

Emraan Hashmi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Emraan Hashmi opens up on his evolving character as 'Showtime' returns with all episodes
x
00:00

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays Raghu Khanna in the streaming series ‘Showtime’, has shared that this time around, his character will become more like his on-screen father.  


Raghu Khanna, a film producer, didn’t like certain traits of his late father, but is becoming exactly the same. Call it the nature of showbiz or genes.


Earlier, the audience saw the brutal and ruthless side of Raghu Khanna in the show. However, the unseen side of Raghu awaits the audience in the new season.


“Even though on the face Raghu seems like a brash guy, he has a vulnerable and softer side to him. It comes from a certain vulnerability of his past, of certain dysfunctionalities in the family that he is not able to connect with his father and is always trying to rise up to the moment and prove something to his father. 

"At the same time, he doesn't respect him much because of the dysfunctional relationship of his father and mother. He has always been a vulnerable kid, the only thing in life on which he has some sense of control is the work that he does and the films, and he's very good at it,” Emraan said.

“However, that vulnerability is something that he always carries with him. It was something that I worked on in the first half also. The audience will probably see it in very few places but over here, I think it's there in the construct of the scenes. 

"It is a self-realisation that probably he's becoming more of something that he shouldn't be, which is getting closer to his father, things that he didn't like about his father and that's where the turning point takes over. And that's where the vulnerability and the emotional side come in, especially with his relationship with his girlfriend," he added.

All episodes of ‘Showtime’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 12.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

emraan hashmi Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK