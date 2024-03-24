Neha Sharma to contest election for the Congress party from Bhagalpur? Deets inside

It looks like we have another budding politician in the industry, Neha Sharma. The actress will contest election from Bhagalpur

Elections are approaching, and for a democracy like India, it is one of the most important events. From celebs to commoners, these elections are equally significant for all, and it has been noticed that several celebrities have joined parties and have contested elections. Now, it looks like we have another budding politician in the industry, Neha Sharma. Yes, you heard it right—reports are circulating that the 'Tanhaji' actress will venture into politics and will contest for Congress from Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Neha’s father, Ajay Sharma, who himself is an MLA, has hinted that his daughter will contest the election from the Congress party if asked. In his conversation with reporters, Ajay shared, “Congress should get Bhagalpur; we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest since I am already an MLA. But if the party wants me to contest, I will do that."

Neha Sharma made her debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' and has since appeared in films such as 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2', and 'Mubarakan'. Additionally, she has garnered popularity on social media for her travel content, boasting over 21 million followers on Instagram.

It's worth noting that Neha is not the only Bollywood actress venturing into politics. In the past, several actors including Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada, Smriti Irani, and others have contested elections.

Kangana Ranaut on entering politics

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also talked about her plans of venturing into politics. In a recent interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut said that she feels deeply responsible for fulfilling her duties towards the nation. “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away; it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time,” said Kangana.

The actress further shared, “This country has given me so much; I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist, and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”