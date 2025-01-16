Breaking News
Updated on: 16 January,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Marking Neil Nitin Mukesh's special day, his loved ones including family members, friends, and fans penned sweet wishes on social media for him

Picture Courtesy/Nitin Mukesh's Instagram account

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Wednesday turned a year older. Marking his special day, his loved ones including family members, friends and fans penned sweet wishes on social media for him. His father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, too, posted a heartfelt post for him.


Taking to Instagram, Nitin Mukesh wrote, ""Each year his mother and I raise our hands in gratitude to God. May every father and mother be blessed with a son like him . God wanted to be a part of our life ... So he came to us at 'brahm-mahurat'-- 4am --- on 15th january 1982 ... Happy birthday our 'shree ram' ...... U are the torchbearer of the mukesh legacy ... Our pride , our hope , our son-shine , as you enter another year to fulfil your ambitions and our dreams ,here's my prayer for you my darling son :may the path you tread on be kind to you , and never hurt your feet ,may the sun shine bright on you , but protect you from it's heat , may your name soar to newer heights, hard to match and impossible to beat , may God always put food on your platter , and followed by some thing sweet ..."


Reacting to the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, "Oh my god Paa this is the sweetest note ever. Love you so so much. Thank you for just being the best father ever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is best known for films like 'New York', 'Wazir' and 'Johnny Gaddaar' among others, is currently gearing up for the release of his new project 'Hisaab Barabar'. It also stars R Madhavan and will release on January 24.

