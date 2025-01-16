Marking Neil Nitin Mukesh's special day, his loved ones including family members, friends, and fans penned sweet wishes on social media for him

Picture Courtesy/Nitin Mukesh's Instagram account

Listen to this article Neil Nitin Mukesh receives a heartfelt birthday wish from his father: 'Torchbearer of the Mukesh legacy' x 00:00

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Wednesday turned a year older. Marking his special day, his loved ones including family members, friends and fans penned sweet wishes on social media for him. His father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, too, posted a heartfelt post for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, Nitin Mukesh wrote, ""Each year his mother and I raise our hands in gratitude to God. May every father and mother be blessed with a son like him . God wanted to be a part of our life ... So he came to us at 'brahm-mahurat'-- 4am --- on 15th january 1982 ... Happy birthday our 'shree ram' ...... U are the torchbearer of the mukesh legacy ... Our pride , our hope , our son-shine , as you enter another year to fulfil your ambitions and our dreams ,here's my prayer for you my darling son :may the path you tread on be kind to you , and never hurt your feet ,may the sun shine bright on you , but protect you from it's heat , may your name soar to newer heights, hard to match and impossible to beat , may God always put food on your platter , and followed by some thing sweet ..."

He also shared a couple of adorable picture with his son. Check out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Mukesh (@nitinmukesh9)

Reacting to the post, Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, "Oh my god Paa this is the sweetest note ever. Love you so so much. Thank you for just being the best father ever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is best known for films like 'New York', 'Wazir' and 'Johnny Gaddaar' among others, is currently gearing up for the release of his new project 'Hisaab Barabar'. It also stars R Madhavan and will release on January 24.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever