Mukesh Ambani visits DeepVeer (Pics (L) IMDB (R) Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are overjoyed as they became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, September 8. The couple is on cloud nine, especially since Ranveer has always expressed his wish for a daughter who looks like Deepika. Deepika gave birth to their baby girl at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, which is owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. And, none other than Mukesh Ambani came to visit the new mom.

Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika Padukone and her newborn babygirl

In a heartwarming gesture, Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to the couple at the hospital. His car was seen arriving with tight security, showing his support and best wishes for the new parents. The video of the Indian businessman going to visit Deepika Padukone with heavy security instantly went viral.

One wrote, "Bachi ki muh dikhaayi hogi 101 crore😂😂 (sic.)"

Another user penned, "Of course they'd go to visit... Baby daddy lit the wedding venue remember 🔥(sic.)"

One fan wrote, "Let's be happy for a lovely couple who has become parents. Be it a celebrity or top businessman the joy of becoming a parent is huge. They are normal people like us. They too get hurt by constant public shaming them for something or the other. Being a celebrity is their profession. We should just accept that and not abuse and curse the celebrities again and again for their choices and every step they take. It's okay some good some bad. We all make such choices in life as we are all humans. Let's be happy for new mother and father. God bless the family (sic.)"

Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika Padukone, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier reports had indicated that the Bollywood actors were expected to welcome their child on September 28, but the joyous day arrived a bit earlier. When the couple’s car was spotted arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital, excitement and curiosity soared. The news was shared by the paparazzi first who were outside the hospital waiting for the good news. The little one has come during the auspicious season of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak temple

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Deepika and Ranveer are seen arriving at the temple together, holding hands. Ranveer, wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, walked next to Deepika, who looked stunning in an emerald green saree. The couple warmly greeted people around them as they entered the temple, while security made sure everything went smoothly.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, had shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot. The actress along with Ranveer took to her Instagram, and dropped several monochromatic pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer also features in the loved-up images as he hugs his wife.

With their beautiful chemistry at display, Deepika, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing different outfits like a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, blazer, and a sweater. She embodies elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion.

(With inputs from ANI)