Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > New bride Lin Laishram begins shoot for Bun Tikki days after tying the knot with Randeep Hooda

New bride Lin Laishram begins shoot for 'Bun Tikki' days after tying the knot with Randeep Hooda

Updated on: 16 December,2023 01:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur on 29th November 2023. The two were dressed in traditional Manipuri attire for their wedding day

New bride Lin Laishram begins shoot for 'Bun Tikki' days after tying the knot with Randeep Hooda

Lin Laishram poses with Manish Malhotra on the sets of Bun Tikki

Lin Laishram, the radiant bride whose recent nuptials with Randeep Hooda stirred hearts, epitomizes the blend of grace and dedication as she swiftly transitioned from wedding bells to the bustling world of cinema. Without a pause, Lin plunged into action, seamlessly balancing her new role as a spouse with her undying passion for acting.


Steering through the whirlwind of her wedding celebrations, Lin, the epitome of a 'Busy Bride,' showed unparalleled commitment by leaping straight into the shooting schedule of "Bun Tikki." Teaming up with the remarkable Manish Malhotra.


Lin shared a picture on her Instagram account in which we can see Lin posing with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra . Manish took to social media to announce the film. Bun Tikki will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza are producing the film under Manish’s banner Stage 5 Productions. The film will also have Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi. in prominent roles.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Faraz Arif Ansari (they/them) (@farazarifansari)

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur on 29th November 2023. The two were dressed in traditional Manipuri attire for their wedding day. Their wedding pictures have driven fans crazy, as the internet is gushing over the newlyweds. Lin Laishram's whirlwind romance between tying the knot and donning the hat of a professional artist, juggling between two wedding receptions and making the Shimla shoot happen mirrors her commitment to both her personal happiness and professional aspirations. It doesn’t end here husband and actor Randeep Hooda also has been constantly working on the post production of his film serving us some major couple goals!

Earlier while talking about having a Manipuri wedding, Randeep said, “I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep has been widely praised for his performance in 'CAT' , 'Inspector Avinash', 'Sergeant’. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which marks his debut as a director, writer, and producer, and also features him in the titular role.

randeep hooda manish malhotra bollywood Entertainment News bollywood events

