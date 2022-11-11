Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series 'CAT' to premiere on December 9

'CAT' is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers

Randeep Hooda. Pic- Official Instagram handle of Netflix

Netflix revenge drama 'CAT', starring Randeep Hooda, is set to arrive on December 9, the streamer announced Friday. The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie "Extraction".

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the series on Twitter. "We have the purrfect news for you! @RandeepHooda stars as Gurnam in CAT - a tale of brotherhood and espionage, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix!" the post read.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda fulfills promise to Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, performs her final rituals

'CAT' is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. Janjua, who has previously penned films such as 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan', has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh. 'CAT' is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever