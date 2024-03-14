Breaking News
New bride Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in her spicy outfit see pics
New bride Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in her 'spicy' outfit - see pics

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Rakul Preet Singh shared a series of pictures in which she wore a red backless, halter-neck red crop top with matching flared pants.

Rakul Preet Singh Pic/Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans to some sizzling pictures, wearing an all red outfit, and fans are going gaga over her new hot look.


Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a series of pictures in which she wore a backless, halter neck red crop top. She paired it with matching flared pants.


For the makeup, she went all glam-- smokey eyes, and glossy lips. Her hair is styled in a neatly tied ponytail.


Rakul opted for golden jewellery-- earrings and bangles, and rounded off the look with red stilettos.

The post is captioned with a red chilly emoji and has "season" written along with it.

Rakul, known for her work in 'Doctor G', enjoys 23.7 million followers on the photo sharing app, and the huge fan-following loved her outfit and look of the day.

One fan said: "Red chilli," while the other said: "Too hot and spicy."

Yet another wrote: "Awestruck."

On the personal front, Rakul got married in Goa on February 21 to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple had a wedding with twin ceremonies: first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition; and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

Meanwhile, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

