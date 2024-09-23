Deepika Padukone shared a funny video of a scenario "if adults ate like newborns," and this hilarious video will make you realise the actress' daily struggle

Deepika Padukone's daily struggles

Listen to this article New mom Deepika Padukone gives a peek into her daily routine with baby girl, watch video x 00:00

Wish to know the struggles of new moms? Well, ask Deepika Padukone. Padukone, who welcomed her baby girl on September 8, is enjoying the new phase of her life, and in the middle of her new routine, Deepika decided to give a peek into her struggles of feeding her little princess. Deepika Padukone shared a funny video of a scenario "if adults ate like newborns," and this hilarious video will make you realise Deepika’s daily struggle.

Check out the video:

Earlier, a week after her daughter’s birth, Deepika changed the bio of her Instagram feed. Reflecting the significant change in her life, she wrote, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat." It is an apt description for her now, considering that is how her days ahead with her baby will look like, and all new mothers can vouch for it.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Announce Arrival of Baby Girl

On Sunday, September 8, announcing the arrival of their child, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, "Welcome Baby Girl." After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations, mommy and daddy, from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer's Upcoming Project

The power couple will be seen sharing the screen together for their next film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen playing cops in the film. While Ranveer will reprise the role of Simmba, Deepika is a new entrant in the famed cop universe. The film will be released on Diwali 2024 and also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.