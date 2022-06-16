New role for Sagarika

Ghatge to turn producer with screen adaptation of the novel, All Yours

Pic/Instagram

Busy with her fashion label, Sagarika Ghatge Khan has been seen off and on in movies, with her last offering being the direct-to-TV film Footfairy (2020). Now, it is learnt that the actor-designer is ready to foray into production. For her first production, Ghatge — best remembered for her role in Chak De! India (2007) — has apparently zeroed in on the screen adaptation of the revenge thriller, All Yours, written by Argentine novelist Claudia Piñeiro. A source reveals, “For the past few months, Sagarika was looking for the right material to start her production house. When she came across this book, she was convinced it was the perfect story to start her new journey with. Sagarika will double up as the producer and the lead actor.”

The book, based on infidelity and obsession, revolves around a wife who discovers that her husband is cheating on her. The adaptation rights have been acquired by Ravi Bhagchandka, who previously backed the documentary, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Sources state that Kanishk Verma, who recently directed the third season of Inside Edge, will helm the project.

Show full article