New story, new medium

After making Indian television’s first limited series 24 in 2013, director Deo on making his web show debut with Brown that premières at Berlin Series Market Selects

Karisma Kapoor

A decade ago, before streaming giants had set foot in the Indian entertainment industry, Abhinay Deo had introduced desi audiences to limited series with 24. The two-season limited series was a novel concept for viewers who were used to unending telly sagas. Today, as the director makes his web series debut with Brown, he feels it’s a homecoming of sorts. “In 2013, we released 24 on television as that was the only [medium] available then. The concept of limited series was introduced by us [in India],” he recalls, before focusing on the Karisma Kapoor-starrer that is premiering at the Berlinale Series Market Selects today.



Abhinay Deo

Based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, the neo-noir drama features Kapoor as Rita Brown, a cop investigating a high-profile murder case in Kolkata. The director asserts that the series is not a direct adaptation. “It’s not a straight adaptation. We developed the show for a year-and-a-half before taking it on floors.”

Kapoor recently revealed to mid-day that she was initially nervous about playing the part of a troubled cop (From Brown to many other shades, Feb 20). What made Deo choose her? “Very few people from the industry could fit the part because of the character’s age, and what it demanded. We chose Karisma in the blink of an eye. However, it took her a bit of convincing. She was coming back to [acting] after a while, and the role is opposite of what she has done so far. But she is unbelievable in the show.”