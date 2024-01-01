Alia Bhatt has shared a series of pictures showing glimpses of how she kicked off the new year

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Alia Bhatt (nstagram)

New Year 2024: Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor on the cheek, shares glimpses of time with Raha

Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2023, and now, she is all set to have a blast in 2024. The actress has shared a series of pictures showing glimpses of how she kicked off the new year. Everyone’s favourite, Alia and RK were spotted at the airport along with their baby girl Raha as the duo jetted off for their New Year vacation recently.



Alia, while posting the clicks, wrote, “2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some happy new year to you all.” In the first and most beautiful picture, Ranbir Kapoor is giving a peck on Alia's cheeks. Another picture features Alia posing with her little munchkin Raha in front of the sun.



As soon as Alia dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “mama bhatt baba kapoor and baby raha”. “happy new year my love stay blessed and always happy,” commented another. A third fan wrote, “i was just wondering where was your post and then you posted”



Recently, renowned director Karan Johar wrote a lengthy thank-you note to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the main cast of his movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Karan posted a fresh selfie with both stars on Instagram. "Before the years wraps I felt like sharing this with all of you," KJo captioned a photo of Alia. Since 2012, I had not directed Alia until the day she arrived on set. When I saw her combination of @manishmalhotra05, @mickeycontractor, and #flavian, I knew we had the Rani I had always imagined. I was unprepared for the actor who came next. And I have no credit whatsoever; I will always be appreciative to Imtiaz Ali for guiding her through life's journey and shaping her into the actor that she is today."



He also wrote that Alia's true launch as an artist will always be 'Highway.' "SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway... Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set.... She had a ticking mind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likeable ... again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating .... Love you @aliaabhatt," he added.

