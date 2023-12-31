New Year 2024: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs bid adieu to 2023 with nostalgic posts

New Year 2024: As 2023 comes to an end in just a few hours, everyone is set to welcome 2024 with open arms. Celebrities bid adieu to 2023 as the year concludes

In Pic: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

As 2023 comes to an end in just a few hours, everyone is set to welcome 2024 with open arms. Celebrities bid adieu to 2023 as the year concludes.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Sunday dropped a pictorial recap of the year 2023, and shared glimpses of his 'gems', giving a sneak peek into his family vacations with wife Kajol, and his kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug. The post was captioned as: “Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

Pooja Bhatt took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures and penned a thank you note for 2023. She wrote on X, "Gratitude.. for each leaf.. for each breath.. #Thankyou2023."

Preity Zinta took to her X (formely twitter) and shared a selfie and wrote, "Goodbye 2023 #ting"

Vir Das bid adieu to 2023 on a musical note. The comedian shared a video of himself singing a beautiful song and wished everyone a happy new year. The comedian wrote, “Next Year. Let’s all be cool Happy New Year Everyone!”

Next Year. Let’s all be cool â¤ï¸ Happy New Year Everyone! pic.twitter.com/37HX89uNjv — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 31, 2023

Deepika Padukone also shared a reel that summarized her 2023. The video showcases all her achievements and the things she has done this year. While posting the reel, she wrote, “2023 in a nutshell.”

Karan Johar also shared a reel to bid adieu to 2023. The filmmaker captioned, “A quick look back at 2023 and all that it has given…memorable milestones, some firsts, some lasts and many many moments of gratitude! Thank you everyone for their love, kindness and support through it all…2024 - here we come!”

2023 was truly the year of Alia Bhatt, from earning a national award to her amazing performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' the actress has done it all. Now, to bid farewell to the year on a happy note, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful reel.

