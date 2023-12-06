Deepika Padukone slays an all-black look at airport as she returns to Mumbai post attending Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone is currently dominating the whole world. The actress recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was located in Los Angeles on Sunday

Deepika Padukone is currently dominating the whole world. The actress recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was located in Los Angeles on Sunday. Deepika Padukone was joined by several of her actor contemporaries, like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more. Now, after her whirlwind takeover at the AMG, Deepika Padukone has marked her return to Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, who will soon be seen next to Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the early hours of the morning. The actress was returning from a successful outing at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At the event, Deepika Padukone was joined by many Hollywood A-listers as well. For her return to Mumbai, the actress chose an all-black ensemble. She was dressed in a hooded jacket over a black sweatshirt, which she teamed with matching pants. The Fighter actress also had her hair tied up in a bun and adorned with dark sunglasses.

Deepika took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of herself from the event. She looked gorgeous in a purple-coloured velvet gown with long hanging earrings. Fans from all over the world were ecstatic as she made India proud yet again by representing the country on such a large global stage. A fan page from Malaysia took to X to share pictures of her from the event.

Deepika Padukone happens to be the first-ever Indian actor to be asked to attend the Academy Museum Gala. Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Meryl Streep, and others were also spotted at the prestgious event.

Recently, Deepika Padukone's look in Fighter was unveiled. As anticipation soars for one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, the makers have introduced Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Her role as a squadron pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.'Singham' was released in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.