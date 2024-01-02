Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to drop some loved-up pictures with her husband as they went skiing to usher in the new year

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome 2024

Listen to this article New Year 2024: Kiara-Sidharth cozy up amid snow-clad mountains, netizens say, 'aisi permanent booking hum bhi deserve karte hai' x 00:00

New Year 2024: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the nation's favourite couple. The loving couple is vacationing at an undisclosed location to usher in 2024 and start the new year on the right note. Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to drop some loved-up pictures with her husband as they went skiing.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra cozy up amid snow-clad mountains

In the adorable picture, Kiara Advani was seen sporting a metallic jacket while Sidharth Malhotra donned a blue jacket. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. In the caption of her picture, Kiara wrote, “2023 – so much to be grateful for ❤️ 2024 – coming for you baby H A P P Y N E W Y E A R PS:- he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4.”

Kiara Advani on her proposal, wedding and married life with Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee with Karan 8

On Koffee with Karan 8, Kiara Advani revealed that Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome during a vacation with his family. He had planned everything - candlelight dinner, etc. He took me for a walk after dinner and these violinists came out of the bushes. His nephew was taking our video. Sid went down on one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed... and then he started saying the lines of Shershah - 'Delhi ka seedha saadha launda hoon...' - and I burst out laughing," Kiara narrated

While talking about their wedding, Karan Johar said that Kiara's wedding was intimate and beautiful. But he also recalled that Kiara was late in getting ready and the baraat was waiting in the heat for her. In her defence, Kiara said that the baraat was way too early and she had problems while getting ready. She also said that she did not get time to click pictures with her bridesmaids. When Vicky said that their wedding video was adorable, Kiara said that the watch scene by Sidharth was later edited into the video

On the show, when Kiara was asked what she loves, tolerates and hates about him, she said that she loves how he values people, tolerates his habit of getting late and hates nothing about him. She also said that she has a rule of never going to bed without resolving fights between them. She also said that he is a sulker and it is up to her to convince him