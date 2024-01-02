New year 2024: Nargis Fakhri parties with rumoured beau Tony Beig and ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra, see pics

New Year 2024: Nargis Fakhri was spotted partying with her ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra and rumoured boyfriend Tony. Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan were also at the party

Nargis Fakhri rang in her New Year 2024 with her near and dear ones. She celebrated with Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni in Dubai. But it was Nargis's reunion with her ex-boyfriend actor Uday Chopra that generated a buzz. Seems like all is well between the exes as they partied together with common friends. Nargis's current rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig was also at the party.

Arslan Goni took to his Instagram feed to share pictures from their New Year 2024 celebration. "Happy happy new year to everyone. What a night. Thank you," he captioned the post. While Arsan opted for a floral shirt, black blazer, and pants with matching tie for the occasion, Sussanne looked stunning in a white cut-out dress. In one of the pictures, Arslan and Sussanne are seen posing with Nargis Fakhri, Tony, and Uday. Nargis looked gorgeous as ever in a pink bodycon dress while Uday Chopra was seen in a black suit.

Nargis had earlier spoken about dating Uday Chopra for five years. Speaking to Etimes, Nargis opened about about Uday in 2021. “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountaintops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media are very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolize certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” she had said.

More recently, Nargis recalled being linked up with several industry colleagues. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I was linked with every other person in the film industry and it used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said that I moved into Shahid Kapoor’s apartment and that my mom came down to meet him. People started messaging me, asking ‘Is your mom in town?’ And my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that,