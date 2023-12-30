Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni make a U-turn from airport gate after they have an 'oops' moment

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were headed for their vacation from Mumbai airport when the latter realised he had forgotten his passport

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni were forced to take a U-turn from the Mumbai airport gate on Saturday morning. The couple was on their way to catch a flight for their New Year holiday. However, they had to come back to their cars after Arslan forgot an extremely important document that is required for an individual to fly outside the country- the passport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were seen at the Mumbai airport gate where they were asked to show their documents for checking. While Susasanne had her documents with her, Arslan was even digging through his bag only to realize that he had forgotten to carry his passport. The actor was shocked by this and Sussanne too seemed concerned by this. The duo excused themselves from the security and started to walk back to their car while discussing the arrangements for the passport to be delivered to them. Amid this, the paparazzi also expressed concern and asked the duo if everything was alright.

Sussanne is also the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Recently, the interior designer revealed that her son Hrehaan was admitted to the Berklee College of Music.

“19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life.. Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years.. pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light.. from here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your every action… and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train,’” she wrote on Instagram.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.