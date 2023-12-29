Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > No more dancing to industrys tune

No more dancing to industry’s tune

Updated on: 30 December,2023 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

After Bosco Martis expresses his disappointment over choreographers not being credited in song promos, Hrithik opens dialogue with Fighter makers and includes his name in the latest track

Hrithik Roshan and Bosco Martis

Listen to this article
In November, when Pippa’s song, Main parwaana, was praised for its choreography, netizens pointed out that dance director Vijay Ganguly’s name was missing from the song promo on YouTube. What started as murmurs then has now become a call for change after choreographer Bosco Martis, on Thursday, expressed his disappointment over not being credited in the promos of Fighter’s song, Ishq jaisa kuch. In an Instagram post, Martis noted that while composers, lyricists and singers are acknowledged in song promos, choreographers “who make the actors and the nation dance” are not extended the same benefit. He hoped that the industry will take note of it and course-correct.


His plea has been immediately heard by Hrithik Roshan, who features in the dance number with Deepika Padukone. Sources say that Fighter’s leading man sprung into action yesterday, initiating a dialogue with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. A source reveals, “As a superstar who is known for his dancing skills, Hrithik wasn’t comfortable with a choreographer not getting his due. By Friday afternoon, in the YouTube version of the song, the entire credit list was added, including names of the choreographers—Bosco-Caesar, Remo D’Souza and Piyush-Shazia. That said, it remains to be seen whether other production houses will make it a norm. Hrithik has instructed his team to be mindful of this in his future projects.” 



