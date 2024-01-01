Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff are all set for the new year. They began the year with a new look from

As the New Year dawned, fans welcomed 2024 with excitement, fueled by the much-anticipated announcement of the Pan India film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The prospect of witnessing Bollywood's coolest action duo, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, sharing the screen for the first time has sent ripples of thrill among enthusiasts.

To kick off the year on a lively note, both the actors and the film's makers turned to social media, offering a celebratory toast to the impending cinematic spectacle. Sharing a glimpse from the film, they set the stage for a year that promises not just festivities but also an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience. The synergy between these two dynamic actors has undoubtedly become the focal point of discussions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the silver screen.

Sharing the look, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!"

Helmed by the celebrated director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, this action-packed flick promises to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' isn't just a film; it's a fiesta, a celebration of two generations colliding to rewrite the rules of action! But wait, there's more! Enter the dynamic Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. From jaw-dropping stunts to a storyline that'll keep you hooked, this film promises entertainment that spans all ages.

And guess what? The release date couldn't be more perfect – the film is hitting the screens right in the heart of April 2024, just in time for Eid! It's not just a movie; it's a family entertainer tailor-made for the festive season.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. As predicted by Trade Pandits this Pooja Entertainment production is set to break all big screen records on Eid April 2024.