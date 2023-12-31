Breaking News
Akshay Kumar during PM Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat address Dont live a filter life live a fitter life

Akshay Kumar during PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life

Updated on: 31 December,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar surprised all his fans and more by featuring in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address called "Mann Ki Baat." In the featured audio message, Akshay Kumar, known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood due to his fit lifestyle

Akshay Kumar during PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar during PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Don't live a filter life, live a fitter life
Akshay Kumar surprised all his fans and more by featuring in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address called "Mann Ki Baat." In the featured audio message, Akshay Kumar, known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood due to his fit lifestyle, urged listeners to take working out seriously. He also requested people to change their lifestyle as per instructions given by doctors and not to be influenced by film stars.


Akshay Kumar during PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address


"It is very important that we understand what is good and what is bad for your fitness. Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at the physical attributes of a film star. Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using the wrong shortcuts to change our body," Akshay said.


The 'Khiladi Kumar' requested people to tone their bodies naturally instead of opting for shortcuts. He urged listeners to opt for regular exercise, yoga, consumption of good healthy food, maintaining a proper sleep schedule, incorporating meditation, and, most importantly, embracing one's natural appearance."Nowadays many people take steroids and go for six packs and eight packs... Friends, with such shortcuts the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember, a shortcut can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts. Fitness should not be an instant coffee or 2-minute noodles," he added.

With the New Year approaching, Akshay urged listeners on the broadcast to make resolutions about adopting a healthy lifestyle."In this new year, promise yourself no chemicals, no shortcuts, exercise, yoga, good food, sleeping on time, some meditation and most importantly happily accept your look. After today, don't live a filter life, live a fitter life," he said.

Akshay Kumar's work front

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, next year. He also has an action-thriller, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', alongside Tiger Shroff, 'Housefull 5' and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)

