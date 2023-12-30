Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are currently making headlines for their intimate nikah ceremony. Now, it looks like the two are all set to switch to vacation mode. The newlyweds were snapped at the airport as they jetted off from the city

In Pic: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan (Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan jet off for honeymoon? x 00:00

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are currently making headlines for their intimate nikah ceremony. The two lovebirds tied the knot on December 24th. Now, it looks like the two are all set to switch to vacation mode. The newlyweds were snapped at the airport as they jetted off from the city.

It seems like the two are planning to spend their first New Year as husband and wife outside the city, and it is not a bad honeymoon idea, we feel. A romantic getaway on New Year's is what seems like a perfect plan. At the time of their spotting, Arbaaz was seen wearing a comfy black T-shirt paired with blue jeans and stylish sneakers, while his ladylove Sshura was seen wearing a stunning grey outfit. The makeup artist added a smart hat to finish her airport look.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday. The couple had an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence attended by family and close friends. For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandh gala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Present at the wedding were Arbaaz's brothers Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan, and father Salim Khan. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Genelia Deshmukh, and others from the industry also graced the ceremony.

After the Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding, the couple had a small party and inside videos are doing the rounds on social media. On the terrace of Arpita's house, live music was arranged and singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen performing. In one of the videos, Arbaaz was seen taking over the mic and singing Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the film Dabangg. His son Arhaan Khan also joined him and soon turned into a duet. Bride Sshura Khan was seen cheering for the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.