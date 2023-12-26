Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arbaaz Khan shares memorable moments from wedding with Sshura Khan Khan daan poses for epic family photo

Updated on: 26 December,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on Sunday, December 24. The couple recently shared pictures from the moment the maulvi declared them husband and wife

Arbaaz Khan with his family

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate nikaah ceremony on Sunday at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. On Monday night, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan shared some inside pictures from their nikaah ceremony where they were surrounded by their family members.


Sharing the pictures, Arbaaz simply wrote on Instagram, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us." In the first picture, the maulvi is seen talking to the bride and groom who are sitting on a bench with the family. 


In the pictures shared by Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, the newlyweds can be seen posing with the entire Khan Khandaan for an epic family picture. The family portrait also features Salman's parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan along with his sister Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, actor-producer Sohail Khan, with the newlyweds Arbaaz and Sshura among others.


In one of the pictures, Arbaaz and Sshura could be seen posing with Arhaan Khan. Khan's son with Malaika was all smiles as she saw his father getting hitched. 

 
 
 
 
 
For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-colored lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

Several videos and pictures from the ceremony have gone going viral on social media. One of the videos from Arbaaz and Shura Khan's wedding has surfaced on social media, which shows Salman Khan dancing at the wedding on his songs.In a video shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram Salman can be seen shaking his leg to his song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from 'Dabangg'. Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Shura Khan were also seen dancing along with him. Salman and other guests were also seen enjoying the song 'Dil Diya Gallan' sung by singer Harshdeep Kaur at the wedding ceremony. The 'Tiger 3' actor looked handsome in a grey Pathani suit.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year. 

 

