Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married on Sunday The couple hosted an intimate party on Sunday Arbaaz was seen singing with his son Arhaan at the wedding

Producer-actor Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday. The couple had an intimate nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence attended by family and close friends. For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandh gala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Present at the wedding were Arbaaz's brothers Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan, and father Salim Khan. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Genelia Deshmukh, and others from the industry also graced the ceremony.

After the Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding, the couple had a small party and inside videos are doing the rounds on social media. On the terrace of Arpita's house, live music was arranged and singer Harshdeep Kaur was seen performing. In one of the videos, Arbaaz was seen taking over the mic and singing 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from the film 'Dabangg'. His son Arhaan Khan also joined him and soon turned into a duet. Bride Sshura Khan was seen cheering for the father-son duo.

In another video, Salman Khan was seen grooving with Arhaan Khan to Harshdeep Kaur's live performance. The 'Tiger 3' star was seen in a grey Pathani kurta for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras. While arriving at Arpita's house, Arbaaz and Shura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked. Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Raveena, who attended the Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding. A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.