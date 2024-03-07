Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embarked on a spiritual trip to Kamakhya Temple after their dreamy wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Listen to this article Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple post Goa wedding, see pics x 00:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. Following their wedding, the couple embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings for their union. Their quest for blessings led them to the serene Golden Temple in Amritsar. Additionally, Rakul shared glimpses of their visit to the sacred Kamakhya Temple in Assam, where they were accompanied by their family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple

On Thursday, March 7, Rakul Preet Singh shared special moments on her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into her recent visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. During the visit, both Rakul and her beloved husband, Jackky Bhagnani, sought blessings at the sacred temple.

In the initial snapshot, Rakul looked elegant in an orange ethnic ensemble, complemented by Jackky's presence in a yellow kurta and black pants. The couple posed gracefully before the magnificent Kamakhya Temple. Rakul captioned the image with: “Kamakhya devi temple (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) blessed.” The subsequent photo showcased the newlyweds alongside their family members.

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple, take a look:

About the wedding

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. After leaving her fans and followers in awe with the wedding pictures, Rakul dropped another series of frames from her mehendi ceremony.

Clad in a bespoke phulkari lehenga by Arpita Mehta in the shade of rust. Paired with a long cape with intricate embroidery, Rakul accessorised her look with giant pair of earrings and a maang tika. Jackky on the other hand wore a hot pink sherwani set.

Rakul captioned the post on Instagram, Adding colour to my life Thank youuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it Thank you @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better."

Rakul and Jackky looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life. Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani. The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse. The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery. She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.