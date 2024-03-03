Today on March 3, Rakul treated her fans with yet another set of pictures from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Check out these unseen pics from Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Listen to this article Rakul Preet Singh drops yet another set of pictures from wedding with Jackky Bhagnani x 00:00

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with her longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. Their close friends and family members attended the ceremony. Today, Rakul treated her fans with yet another set of pictures from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani.

The post has pictures from their wedding, mehendi ceremony, sangeet ceremony, and even from the Anant Karaz ceremony, and these pics are all about love. While sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote a beautiful long caption. The actress shared, “I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts, but it happens only once in a lifetime, and it’s not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Magic happens when visions align, and this is an appreciation for @interfloraindia for turning our vision into a beautiful dreamland. Thank you so much @chiragdengra @anujalunkadjoshi for making our most special moments even more special, for getting the tonality bang on, for making every corner look grand yet aesthetic, for capturing the vibe of each day,” she further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul ended the note with a thank you and said, “Thank you @palkanbadlani for getting them onboard and executing everything seamlessly. I can go on and on, but for now, let me just say that we are so happy that our dream day looked like a dream.”

As soon as Rakul dropped the pictures, fans started commenting on them. One fan commented, “Best beautiful time ever.” Another one commented, “Just looking like a wow.” A third one commented, “Who said it's an overdose? Keep them coming... Pleaseeeee.”

From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.