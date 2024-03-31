Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen leaving from Mumbai with their daughter early on Sunday morning. The couple was in the country for the last couple of weeks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti Marie (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to be quiet as he and Priyanka Chopra leave Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie x 00:00

After a long stay in Mumbai, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas were seen leaving from Mumbai early on Sunday morning. Priyanka was seen holding daughter Malti Marie close to her as they got spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Soon pictures and videos of the trio surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Nick was seen being a protective father. He gestured the paparazzi to be quiet as Malti seemed sleepy in Priyanka's arms. He was seen putting his finger on his lip as he looked at the paps stationed at the airport. He later patted on Malti's back and gave her a kiss.

For their journey back to LA, the couple opted for comfortable casuals. Priyanka wore a cream sweatshirt, matching pants and shoes. Nick opted for a black T-shirt, green pants and white sneakers. He also carried a bag. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. Malti was seen in a pink dress; Priyanka also wrapped a shawl around her.

Priyanka and Nick's India visit:

Priyanka had arrived in India earlier this month. This was probably her longest stay in India after a long time. The actress currently lives in LA with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick were seen in traditional outfits along with the rest of her family including Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra. The couple had also attended Mannara's birthday bash in the city on Friday night.

Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi in India this time with their family and friends. The party was hosted in Noida by one of PC's close friends. The actress had shared several pictures and videos from their celebration. Apart from that, Priyanka and Nick also visited the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during their stay in the country.

What's next for Priyanka?

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.