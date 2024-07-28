American singer Nick Jonas revealed that his attendance at Paris Olympics 2024 has a special connection to his wedding with actress Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas

The Paris Olympics 2024 kickstarted on a grand note recently. The opening ceremony on July 26 saw several distinguished personalities in attendance. Among the attendees is American singer and actor Nick Jonas. His presence at the prestigious sporting event has a special connection with his wedding with Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

Before attending the Paris Olympics, Nick Jonas had appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon where he shared the reason behind attending the Olympics event. “I got a call and it said Ralph Lauren is putting together a little group of people to go over to the Olympics," Nick said.

The singer further revealed that the ace designer had played a key role in various memorable moments of his life including his wedding with Priyanka. He said, “Dressed me and my wife for a wedding; we met because we were paired together at the Met Gala years ago with Ralph Lauren". This connection with Ralph Lauren made his attendance at the Paris Olympics 2024 even more special.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 in India. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with their baby girl Malti Marie. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film, The Bluff.

Six years of engagement:

Nick Jonas recently melted hearts on social media as he shared a nostalgic moment from his proposal to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra six years ago. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018, continues to captivate fans with their love story.

In an Instagram post recently, Nick Jonas posted a cherished photograph capturing a candid moment from the day he proposed to Priyanka Chopra. The image shows Priyanka playfully hiding her face while proudly displaying the engagement ring, with Nick taking the selfie. Alongside the photo, Nick expressed his adoration for Priyanka, stating, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra."

Priyanka Chopra reciprocated the sentiment by resharing the post on her Instagram story, adding, "Can't believe it's been six years to this day."

