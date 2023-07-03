Singer revisits years-old number to create Pyaar mein paagal

Nikhita Gandhi

Listen to this article Nikhita Gandhi offers a comical take on love x 00:00

At first glance, we find that Nikhita Gandhi’s Pyaar mein paagal bears a stark resemblance to American pop singer Nicki Minaj’s Super bass. The singer, however, says she finds similarities between her video, and those of Doja Cat. “Even if there were any, they were coincidental,” says Gandhi of her song’s video that is washed in hues of pink and blue.

“I was determined to break free from the conventional presentation of love songs. We have a certain image that comes to mind when we talk of romantic numbers, and I didn’t want this one to be that. I wanted to create something that’s satirical and comical. When we arrived at that idea, we decided to rework this song that I had recorded years ago,” says the Tere pyaar mein singer, who has been training attention to her independent music work just as she has been spreading her wings in Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an artiste, I am focussing on evolving and experimenting with my music. I want to see what new [material] I can keep churning out. Of course, I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my journey as a playback [singer]. It gave me the confidence to hone the independent music career [that I am building]. I feel, my independent music journey should resonate with my personality,” she says, adding that work on her album is set to commence this month.

Today in music

July 3, 1986: U2 crew member Greg Carroll was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin. The song, One tree hill, on the band’s Joshua Tree album, is dedicated to Carroll