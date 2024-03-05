Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Fan of Bejoy’s movies, Nikita on being impressed by the filmmaker’s vision as they teamed up on Dange

Nikita Dutta

For Nikita Dutta, the decision to feature in Dange boils down to one reason—Bejoy Nambiar. When the opportunity to feature in his directorial venture came her way, it was an instant and heartfelt  yes. “I have always been a fan of Bejoy sir’s work, specifically after Shaitan [2011]. I was in the 12th grade when I watched it. His sense of filmmaking is unique. One narration was all it took for me to agree to star in Dange,” smiles Dutta, who features alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the recent release. 


Bejoy NambiarBejoy Nambiar


As Nambiar shot for Dange and its Tamil version Por, his vision and meticulous approach left a lasting impression on the actor. “He is like a one-man army. The amount of time put in to get one shot right, to imagine that and to execute it is not easy. It’s not easy to pull off a bilingual film, where you’re making two films at the same time.” 


Through two groups of friends in a medical college, Dange explores themes of friendship and rivalry. Dutta says her character Rishika intrigued her as it was drastically different from her real-life persona. “In every character you play, you bring in a bit of yourself. But Rishika is the complete opposite of my personality. It’s the first time I’ve played a character with whom I have little in common,” shares the actor, who previously starred in Gold (2018), Kabir Singh (2019) and The Big Bull (2021).

