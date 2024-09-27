Actor Sharvari has three releases back-to-back in Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj. The three films that are very different in genre let the actor display her versatility

Sharvari

Listen to this article Nikkhil Advani praises Sharvari: 'No one her age could have done what she did in Vedaa' x 00:00

Acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer Nikkhil Advani, known for his visionary direction and eye for talent, recently lauded the young and dynamic actor Sharvari who also played the lead role in his latest film Vedaa. With a career spanning over two decades, Nikhil Advani has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Sharvari, who has quickly become one of Bollywood's most promising new faces, has garnered widespread attention for her versatility, commitment to her craft, and captivating on-screen presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhil Advani, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, had high praise for Sharvari, he said, "I have always felt that Sharvari has the potential to be a one in a generation kind of an actor. I was blown away with her dedication and passion for her craft, her hunger to do well and give her 200 percent in front of the camera at such an early stage of her career. You rarely see that. This pretty much told me that Sharvari wants to make a mark and will give in her everything to deliver a good performance on screen because that’s her only calling card in this industry. She doesn’t know anyone from this industry. So, only her acting can open doors for her here and she has been doing just that."

Further highlighting Sharvari’s outstanding performance in Vedaa and reflecting on her journey, Nikhil Advani added, “In such a short span, Sharvari has become an actor to watch out for and it fills me with great joy because I thought no one her age could deliver a performance like she did in Vedaa. I’m looking forward to seeing her journey unfold in front of my eyes and as a mentor, a director who has worked with her, I wish her well.”

Sharvari will next be seen in YRF 's spy drama 'Alpha' alongside Alia Bhatt. The duo recently wrapped a schedule in Kashmir for the action drama. Alpha marks a significant milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into the spy universe being graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani.