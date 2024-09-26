Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was set for a surprise as his room at the Hilton was decked up with delectable sweets and a cake that celebrated his films

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Listen to this article Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s hotel room in Abu Dhabi; cake with posters, chocolates, macarons, and more x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to host the new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), received a grand welcome at the Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Pictures from his hotel room were shared on Instagram. The actor was set for a surprise as the room was decked up with delectable sweets and a cake that celebrated his films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s hotel room filled with chocolates, macarons, and more

In the pictures surfaced on social media, the room shows handmade cards praising Shah Rukh Khan. There’s a cake decorated with posters of his biggest blockbusters. Besides that, there were macarons, chocolates, sweets, and packaged snacks. It was just the perfect abode for a King. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Shah Rukh Khan to entertain the audience at Abu Dhabi

The three-day gala is set to kick-start with Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event. On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the awards night. Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the stage after a long time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.