Nimrat Kaur to reunite with Akshay Kumar for upcoming film 'Sky Force'?

Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar. Pics/Yogen Shah, AFP

Actress Nimrat Kaur has reportedly been cast in a key role in the highly anticipated project "Sky Force," starring Akshay Kumar.

According to sources, Kaur will play a pivotal character in the movie, which is set to release next year. “Sky Force” will be directed by acclaimed filmmakers Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. If reports of Nimrat’s involvement are accurate, she will join Akshay, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and other notable actors on screen. “Sky Force” is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24.

Recently, Nimrat made headlines with a humorous reel about friendships that spark jealousy amid dating rumors with her “Dasvi” co-star, Abhishek Bachchan.

In the clip, the Airlift actress was seen sitting on the floor and lip-syncing to a trending dialogue: “Friendhip inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe 'haww', aida.” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, 'Wow,' like that.”)

Alongside the reel, she captioned, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”

Rumours about Nimrat dating Abhishek began circulating after an unverified Reddit claim suggested they were in a relationship. However, a source close to the Bachchan family dismissed the rumours, labelling them as “mischievous, malicious, and utter nonsense.”

Addressing the speculation, Kaur stated that no matter what she does, people will talk. She explained that stopping rumours is impossible, so she chooses to stay focused on her work.

On the work front, the 42-year-old actress was last seen in the film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”, where she portrayed the character Bela Barot. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the mystery thriller also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

