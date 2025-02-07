This outing showcased the actress’ way of expressing gratitude to her dedicated staff, who have been with her for nearly 10–15 years

Actress Nimrat Kaur, whose recently released movie ‘Sky Force’ is getting a lot of positive response, treated her househelp and their kids to a special screening of the film. She documented the experience with adorable photos, capturing them enjoying the movie together.

This outing showcased the actress’ way of expressing gratitude to her dedicated staff, who have been with her for nearly 10–15 years. Through this simple yet meaningful gesture, she not only brought joy to the children but also strengthened the bond she shares with her team.

Meanwhile, ‘Sky Force’, which was released theatrically on January 24, continues to pull audiences to cinemas. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and debutant Veer Pahariya, who has been going viral on Instagram owing to his glimpses from the film, and actress Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

Nimrat once again delivered a stellar performance with ‘Sky Force’. She played the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife, seamlessly portraying both courage and vulnerability. Her nuanced performance resonated deeply with audiences, further cementing her versatility as an actress.

Following the success of ‘Sky Force’, Nimrat will be next seen in ‘Section 84’, where she will be seen alongside veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

Earlier, Nimrat Kaur celebrated the Indian Army Day. She took to her Instagram, and shared that she is an army kid and naturally harbours deep respect for the forces.

She dropped several pictures of herself from the sets of her OTT show ‘The Test Case’ in which she can be seen donning the uniform. The pictures had a mix of BTS moments and in-action clips in which she could be seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Army Day from a proud Army kid. Sharing some special BTS from #TheTestCase for you all As an army daughter, I would like to salute our brave hearts today and everyday, who have served our nation tirelessly with their unconditional service”.

“Brimming with nothing but pride and gratitude, (and uncountable smiles as you can all see) I am forever grateful for the opportunity of playing Captain Shikha Sharma as she continues to inspire me with her fierce strength. To the banter (on and off screen) and crazy fearless adventures”, she added.

