Nimrat Kaur drops pictures and videos from Diljit Dosanjh concert, singer reacts

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

Top

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram on Monday to share her experience, calling it the "BESTESSSSSTTTTT" concert she had ever attended. Diljit reacted to the post asking her to visit him backstage

Nimrat Kaur drops pictures and videos from Diljit Dosanjh concert, singer reacts

Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is entertaining fans across the country with his 'Dil-Luminati Tour,' performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday, where Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying the live show.


Nimrat took to Instagram on Monday to share her experience, calling it the "BESTESSSSSTTTTT" concert she had ever attended.


The post included a selfie of Nimrat winking and a couple of videos where she danced to Diljit's hit tracks, including 'Vibe', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Lemonade', 'Naina', 'Hass Hass', and the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Nimrat also posed with security personnel at the event.


Keeping her outfit casual yet stylish, the 'Airlift' actress wore a white crop top paired with a printed red and white shirt, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers. She completed her look with a red sling bag and loose hair as she joined the crowd in cheering for the singing sensation.

Along with the pictures, Nimrat wrote, "Hona ni main recover...Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha...."

Reacting to the post, Diljit wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Meanwhile, Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

