Having been in the industry for over 15 years, Nitinn has many firsts to his cap, including becoming the First Artist to perform at iconic landmarks such as The Eiffel Tower, in Paris, the London Bridge, UK, and the Burj Khalifa, U.A.E

Nitinn R Miranni. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nitinn R. Miranni, first Indian artist to perform at the Statue of Liberty in NYC x 00:00

Award-winning host and comedian Nitinn R. Miranni, becomes the first Indian artist to perform at the Statue of Liberty In New York. On November 19th, 2023 he took to the stage to host the Elite Magazine 50 Most Influential Indians.

The event was attended by the who’s who of the Asian Community in the United States and included names such as Gaur Gopal Das, Chef Vikas Khanna, Seema Taparia, Elli Evram, Sarah Todd, and NYC Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Chauhan to name a few.

“He was hilarious, engaging & organic. I have heard of Nitinn but had the pleasure of watching him in action & was thoroughly entertained by his charm," said Chef Vikas Khanna. Gaur Gopal Das also adds, “I was impressed with his spontaneity and sharp wit, and his ability to make sure that there was never a dull moment was delightful."

I have met Nitinn in Dubai as well, where he hosted an event at The Burj Khalifa and I can just describe it in one word that's “Masti” and is a great example of the fact that clean humour is as entertaining as well," said Seema Taparia, an Indian Match Making Star.

“I'm quite overwhelmed and grateful to so many for always accepting me and my words with such warmth and affection. To be able to unite people from all walks of life using humour is indeed high for me. Having grown up in Dubai I have always been performing to and interacting with a world audience and that has really helped me understand every nationality better," said Nitinn.

