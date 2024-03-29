With Varun, Arjun and Diljit replacing No Entry’s leading men in the sequel, trio to play double role in the ensemble comedy

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh

Twenty years is a long gap between a movie and its sequel. But we’re not complaining as director Anees Bazmee has put No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 laugh riot No Entry, back on the table and plans to roll it next year. Last month, it was reported that it would star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh instead of original cast Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Now, we hear the second part will be a case of double trouble—Dhawan, Arjun and Dosanjh will be seen in double roles, which will be the source of confusion and comedy in the narrative.

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan in No Entry

Producer Boney Kapoor and the director had finalised No Entry Mein Entry’s script as early as 2019. However, over the past five years, the two were unable to get the comedy off the ground due to casting and date issues. A source close to the project reveals, “Earlier, there was talk of Salman, Fardeen and Anil doing the sequel. While that did not materialise, they have now been replaced by Arjun, Varun and Diljit. The trio will step into the roles played by the original stars in the 2005 film that revolved around three philandering men, but it will be an entirely new setting and fresh dynamics. The double roles and mix-ups will add to the film’s humour. Varun, Arjun and Diljit loved the script, and are eager to explore their on-screen camaraderie.”

Anees Bazmee

The next obvious question is: who will be the leading ladies? That will have to wait as Bazmee is currently busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and will begin casting for the female leads only after the horror comedy’s release. The source adds, “A few months ago, rumours were rife that the second part would feature 10 actresses, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Rashmika Mandanna. But the script has been tweaked since then. Anees will zero in on the leading ladies by the year-end and take the film on floors by early 2025.” Apparently, producer Boney, who is busy with Maidaan, is keen to release No Entry Mein Entry in 2025 to mark 20 years of the original.