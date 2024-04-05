No superstar ensures a box office success, says producer Boney Kapoor

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box office success but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

The presence of a superstar in a movie does not guarantee box office success but ensures the saleability of the film beyond the theatrical domain, says producer Boney Kapoor. Known for producing films like "Mr. India", "Wanted", "No Entry" and "Company", Kapoor is now coming out with period sports drama "Maidaan", headlined by Ajay Devgn. "No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. Rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is," Kapoor told PTI in an interview, "Bigger the star, lesser the risk.

You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office," he added. Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of "Badhaai ho" fame, "Maidaan" is based on the golden years of Indian football. It tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The film's production journey was filled with hurdles, Kapoor said, recounting how they leased out a 16-acre land in 2019 to build an entire stadium to shoot eight football matches of the film but then the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020. After that, the film's set was destroyed in a cyclone, which led to further delays. "It was unfortunate but that's destiny.

That's the reality we have to face. But thankfully my crew did not give up on the film. I am glad the way the film is shaped up and it's all due to their efforts," Kapoor said. The producer, who earlier collaborated with Devgn for Ram Gopal Varma's "Company" (2002), hailed the actor for his versatility. "Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors we have. He will be the one man who will continue to be a big star even in his '80s like Amitabh Bachchan. We also have Anil (Kapoor) who has that kind of longevity," he said, also counting the Khan trio -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- as stars who will enjoy a long career. "(But) Ajay stands out... He has done all types of film. He can mould himself to any character which means he can walk with laurels at any party because he gives his all," he added. Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, "Maidaan" is presented by Zee Studios. It will be released in theatres on April 10.

