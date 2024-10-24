Diwali may still be days away, but film folk are already on a party spree! As they say, the last quarter of the year is like the Sunday of the week

Aditya Roy Kapur and Kabir Khan

Listen to this article Up and about: Bollywood celebs on a Diwali party spree! x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Fatehi, Vijay Varma and Mouni Roy

Tiger Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari and Fardeen Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Pulling out all stops

Ananya Panday stole the limelight at an event where Vedang Raina was also present

A bit of all

Can we all agree that nobody knows the appropriate dress code for a film festival? It is perhaps the only event where bling can be followed by bland on the red carpet. Despite their distinct sartorial choices, Atul Kasbekar and Jim Sarbh looked dapper in their ensembles

Just in

Boman Irani, Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff and Sanjay Mishra