Nora Fatehi falls victim to death hoax a day before her birthday, viral video claims she died in a freak accident

Updated on: 05 February,2025 03:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nora Fatehi, who celebrates her birthday on February 6 has been going viral on social media after a social media user claimed that she lost her life in a freak accident

Nora Fatehi falls victim to death hoax a day before her birthday, viral video claims she died in a freak accident

Nora Fatehi Pic/Instagram

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has taken the world by storm with her killer dance moves fell prey to a death hoax. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on February 6 has been going viral on social media after a user claimed that she lost her life in a freak accident. 


Netizen claims Nora Fatehi died while bungee jumping


The viral video shows a woman on an adventure trip indulging in bungee jumping with a harness tied to her body. After dropping from a massive height in the middle of the mountains, she loses consciousness. The user wrote, "@norafatehi famous Bollywood actor death bad news for Bollywood (sic)." Meanwhile, Nora is safe and the video has been termed as fake, being circulated with the intent to create chaos. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ＳＵＦＩＹＡＮ ＫＨＡＮ (@mystic.sufiyan)

Nora Fatehi’s new song with Jason Derulo

Nora Fatehi joined forces with American singer Jason Derulo for the song titled Snake which has been an instant hit among fans. 

Nora Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki'.

She appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognized for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'.

Nora Fatehi’s acting front

Nora will next be seen in the rom-com series The Royals on Netflix. It also stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Talking about the series, they jointly issued a statement, "The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today's startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce.”

