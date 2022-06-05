Nora Fatehi dazzles in her latest picture at IIFA 2022

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"Causing confusion, disturbing the peace, its not an illusion, we runnin' the streets," Nora captioned her Instagram post

Picture courtesy/Nora Fatehi's Instagram account


Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, had shared a stunning picture of her on her social media account, at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which has grabbed eyeballs.

"Causing confusion, disturbing the peace, its not an illusion, we runnin' the streets," Nora captioned her Instagram post.




 
 
 
 
 
