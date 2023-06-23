Nora Fatehi has turned producer for the new track 'Sexy in my dress'

Nora Fatehi

Listen to this article Nora Fatehi releases her first international music video as a solo singer; 'Sexy in my dress,' song out! x 00:00

Known for her mesmerising moves and killer voice, Nora Fatehi has been busy with her new international single titled ‘Sexy in my dress’, which will feature on her Youtube page today. The song gives a very Latin urban vibe. Highlighting her feminine flirty side with a pop feel, the video with a fun concept is directed by Moroccan director, Abderrafia el Abdioui. This single also marks her first ever solo singing project which highlights some amazing dance choreography by Rajit Dev. Interestingly, she also turned producer again for the new track.

The teaser which was released earlier this week perfectly captured the feel of the song, which induced curiosity amongst her fans and the music audiences across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

She states, ”It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer ‘Sexy in my dress’. Truly an international track which embodies my feminine spirit. It was a crazy experience shooting and producing the music video and my team put their all into it! We kept a very Latin pop vibe and the dancers performed so well! I'm over the moon with how the project turned out and I feel so proud of my self for making it happen against all odds! I'm even more excited to see everyone dance to this song and sharing it with all their friends.”

Nora recently performed at the IIFA awards. It is interesting to note that she turned singer with her previous international singles, ‘Pepeta’ and ‘Dirty Little Secret.’ Nora also sang the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing anthem. In her performance, Fatehi set the stage on fire quite literally in her flaming red-gold dress with ribbon-cut fabric trailing down. With retro-styled plush maroon gloves, the actress looked ravishing on stage.

Nora's music videos are known to garner millions of views which feature high-octane beats, immaculate choreography and impeccable fashion sense. In the visual teaser of 'Sexy in my dress’, Nora was hotness personified in her all-black noodle-strapped dress. She set the Internet on fire with a few of her drop-dead gorgeous photoshoot looks and created torrential excitement across social media.