Nora Fatehi shares her 'dirty little secret' experience

Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi who recently debuted as a music video director with her latest song 'Dirty Little Secret', shared her experience in a post on Instagram.

Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song. Nora captioned her post: "New #dirtylittlesecret. My first time directing a music video. it was a great learning experience! . Watch the music video on my Youtube channel link in bio!"

In the first post, Nora can be seen holding a microphone as she sits on a chair that has 'Director Nora' written on it. In the next two photographs, Nora is seen checking shots looking into the directorial camera.

Show full article