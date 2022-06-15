Breaking News
Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death
MVA functioning at 'God's mercy'; ministers busy indulging in extortion: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Thane Police website hacking case: Cops register FIR, launch probe
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nora Fatehi shares her dirty little secret experience

Nora Fatehi shares her 'dirty little secret' experience

Updated on: 15 June,2022 09:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
ANI |

Top

Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song

Nora Fatehi shares her 'dirty little secret' experience

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives


Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi who recently debuted as a music video director with her latest song 'Dirty Little Secret', shared her experience in a post on Instagram.

Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song. Nora captioned her post: "New #dirtylittlesecret. My first time directing a music video. it was a great learning experience! . Watch the music video on my Youtube channel link in bio!"




In the first post, Nora can be seen holding a microphone as she sits on a chair that has 'Director Nora' written on it. In the next two photographs, Nora is seen checking shots looking into the directorial camera.


Show full article

nora fatehi Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK